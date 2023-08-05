Elanco Animal Health (ELAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.16. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Elanco Animal Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $11.65 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

