Compass (COMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Compass has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative return on equity of 85.63% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:COMP opened at $4.06 on Friday. Compass has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $55,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,365,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,077,857.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Compass to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

