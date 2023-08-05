KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to Release Earnings on Monday

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $62.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,735,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $5,728,760.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,559,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,222,651 shares of company stock worth $19,300,198. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 347,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,230,000 after acquiring an additional 23,922 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

