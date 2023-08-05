CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.65 million. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic Stock Performance

NYSE:CXW opened at $9.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.51. CoreCivic has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreCivic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 817,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 124,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CoreCivic by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 402,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 152.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 134.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.