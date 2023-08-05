CSI Compressco (CCLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million during the quarter.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of CSI Compressco stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. CSI Compressco has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at CSI Compressco

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.