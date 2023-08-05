AEye (LIDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%.
AEye Stock Performance
Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.75. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.
AEye Company Profile
AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.
