AEye (LIDR) to Release Earnings on Monday

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. AEye had a negative return on equity of 95.09% and a negative net margin of 3,127.08%.

AEye Stock Performance

Shares of AEye stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.75. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AEye by 100.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,453,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AEye by 203.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AEye by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 664,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in AEye by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 220,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AEye by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,364,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 219,127 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AEye, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Germany, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

