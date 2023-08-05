Five9 (FIVN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Five9 to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. On average, analysts expect Five9 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $80.47 on Friday. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total transaction of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Five9 by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

