QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $159.00 to $148.00. The stock had previously closed at $129.27, but opened at $116.97. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 5,409,642 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

