Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $39.33. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 273,829 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

