Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $43.30, but opened at $39.33. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 273,829 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.87 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth about $2,296,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 795,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,572,000 after acquiring an additional 106,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.47.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

