Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $3.80, but opened at $3.47. Pitney Bowes shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 294,745 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.61 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 400.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,500,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 86,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 44,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.92 million, a P/E ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Sending Technology Solutions (SendTech Solutions) segments.

