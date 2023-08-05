Kirsten English Buys 232,889 Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Free Report) insider Kirsten English acquired 232,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,328.89 ($2,989.97).

On Tuesday, July 4th, Kirsten English purchased 328,466 shares of Actual Experience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £3,284.66 ($4,217.05).

Shares of ACT opened at GBX 0.98 ($0.01) on Friday. Actual Experience plc has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.18 ($0.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, a human experience management company, provides hybrid workplace Analytics as a service and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It's technology portfolio includes patented algorithm housed in analytics cloud and digital workplace management platform.

