Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $18.15, but opened at $16.79. Host Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 2,716,347 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.50%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $64,429.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,715 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.28.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

See Also

