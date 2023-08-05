Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Purchases £5,384.07 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,912.40).
Vinay Kumar Abrol also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 10th, Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.33), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($59,634.01).
Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of LIO opened at GBX 637 ($8.18) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 922.76. The firm has a market cap of £413.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,044.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.
Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,040 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
