Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider Purchases £5,384.07 in Stock

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider Vinay Kumar Abrol acquired 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 621 ($7.97) per share, with a total value of £5,384.07 ($6,912.40).

Vinay Kumar Abrol also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Liontrust Asset Management alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.33), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($59,634.01).

Liontrust Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of LIO opened at GBX 637 ($8.18) on Friday. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 618 ($7.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,300 ($16.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 716.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 922.76. The firm has a market cap of £413.67 million, a PE ratio of 1,044.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Liontrust Asset Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,803.28%.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.76) to GBX 1,040 ($13.35) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liontrust Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liontrust Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.