Isabel Liu Acquires 2,798 Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £3,581.44 ($4,598.07).

Isabel Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 4th, Isabel Liu purchased 2,475 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 144 ($1.85) per share, for a total transaction of £3,564 ($4,575.68).

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Stock Performance

Shares of GRID opened at GBX 125.60 ($1.61) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc has a 52-week low of GBX 123.87 ($1.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 183.50 ($2.36). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 154.36. The firm has a market cap of £679.86 million, a PE ratio of 292.09 and a beta of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

