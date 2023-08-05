Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives $185.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbus in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Price Performance

EADSY opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.95. Airbus has a twelve month low of $20.91 and a twelve month high of $37.80.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Airbus had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities analysts expect that Airbus will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.