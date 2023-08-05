Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Receives GBX 119.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

Several research analysts have commented on RR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.86) to GBX 156 ($2.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.28) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Insider Activity at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

In related news, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22). In other Rolls-Royce Holdings plc news, insider Wendy Mars purchased 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,333.80). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis sold 5,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.47), for a total transaction of £10,442.88 ($13,407.22). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,596 shares of company stock worth $2,560,205. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Shares of LON RR opened at GBX 206.50 ($2.65) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 154.92. The company has a market capitalization of £17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,372.86, a PEG ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.74.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

