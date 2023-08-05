Brokerages Set Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target at $40.00

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

PERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

