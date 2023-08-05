Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited’s (NYSE:FIHL) Quiet Period Will End on August 8th

Fidelis Insurance’s (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 8th. Fidelis Insurance had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $210,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Fidelis Insurance’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIHL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fidelis Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

FIHL stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelis Insurance stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited ( NYSE:FIHL Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

