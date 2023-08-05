Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.95 Average PT from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$26.95.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95. The company has a market cap of C$2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.75. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$10.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million during the quarter. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.4472387 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

