Brokerages Set BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) PT at $1,050.00

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,092.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAESY. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,050 ($13.48) in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,150 ($14.76) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($14.12) to GBX 1,120 ($14.38) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Trading of BAE Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $52.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.51.

(Get Free Report

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.