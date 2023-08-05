Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Marc Bishop Lafleche bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.45) per share, for a total transaction of £8,475 ($10,880.73).

Shares of ECOR opened at GBX 111 ($1.43) on Friday. Ecora Resources PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 108.60 ($1.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 165.45 ($2.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of £286.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 115.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Ecora Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,258.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECOR shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.

