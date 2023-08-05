Katherine Cornish-Bowden Purchases 1,500 Shares of International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) Stock

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 633 ($8.13) per share, for a total transaction of £9,495 ($12,190.27).

Shares of IBT opened at GBX 620 ($7.96) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £251.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,127.27 and a beta of 0.24. International Biotechnology Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 618 ($7.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 744 ($9.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 655.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 670. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 2.15%. This is an increase from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. International Biotechnology Trust’s payout ratio is presently -5,090.91%.

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

