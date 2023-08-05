Leslie Van de Walle Buys 5,000 Shares of Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA) Stock

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA – Get Free Report) insider Leslie Van de Walle purchased 5,000 shares of Robert Walters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 384 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($24,650.15).

Robert Walters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON RWA opened at GBX 383 ($4.92) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £281.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.64, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74. Robert Walters plc has a 52-week low of GBX 371 ($4.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 620 ($7.96). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 423.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.04.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

Robert Walters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 4,339.62%.

Robert Walters Company Profile

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Further Reading

