David Bicarregui Sells 1,500 Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Free Report) insider David Bicarregui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($16.82), for a total value of £19,650 ($25,227.89).

Intermediate Capital Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ICP stock opened at GBX 1,352 ($17.36) on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 937 ($12.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,569.50 ($20.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,341.33. The company has a market cap of £3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,755.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Intermediate Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a GBX 52.20 ($0.67) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $25.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,129.87%.

Shore Capital reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

