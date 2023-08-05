Sir Kevin Smith CBE Buys 6,000 Shares of Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider Sir Kevin Smith CBE bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 371 ($4.76) per share, for a total transaction of £22,260 ($28,578.76).

Babcock International Group stock opened at GBX 386.20 ($4.96) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 317.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 312.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,517.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45. Babcock International Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 262.20 ($3.37) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.20).

BAB has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.14) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.91) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.40 ($5.24).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

