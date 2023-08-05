Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) – William Blair raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EGRX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $21.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $281.83 million, a P/E ratio of 430.69 and a beta of 0.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.14.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.88 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 0.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott Tarriff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total transaction of $310,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,624,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,652,383.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

