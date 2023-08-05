Mark Lam Acquires 200 Shares of Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £115.26 ($147.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,052 ($29,595.58).

Games Workshop Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Games Workshop Group stock opened at £112.70 ($144.69) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2,875.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is £106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,798.39. Games Workshop Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,565 ($71.45) and a 52-week high of £118.50 ($152.14).

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a GBX 145 ($1.86) dividend. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $120.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,290.82%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

