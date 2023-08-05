Insider Buying: Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) Insider Purchases £34,500 in Stock

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Free Report) insider John Pattullo bought 10,000 shares of Redde Northgate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 345 ($4.43) per share, with a total value of £34,500 ($44,293.23).

Redde Northgate Price Performance

REDD opened at GBX 343.50 ($4.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £787.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.20, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 360.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.66. Redde Northgate plc has a twelve month low of GBX 276.50 ($3.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 438 ($5.62).

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $7.50. Redde Northgate’s payout ratio is currently 4,067.80%.

About Redde Northgate

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.