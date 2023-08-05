Mark Hoad Buys 50,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($31,454.62).
De La Rue Stock Performance
Shares of De La Rue stock opened at GBX 48.30 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £94.40 million, a PE ratio of -155.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. De La Rue plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.43).
About De La Rue
