Mark Hoad Buys 50,000 Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) Stock

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hoad acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £24,500 ($31,454.62).

Shares of De La Rue stock opened at GBX 48.30 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £94.40 million, a PE ratio of -155.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. De La Rue plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.43).

De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.

