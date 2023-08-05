Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Genmab A/S Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $0.99 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.34%.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 4.8 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GMAB. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.05. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 40,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,799,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genmab A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

