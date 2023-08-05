Michael David Barnard Sells 204,842 Shares of New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2) Stock

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC (LON:NCA2 – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Barnard sold 204,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.50), for a total value of £79,888.38 ($102,565.64).

New Century AIM VCT 2 Trading Down 3.6 %

LON NCA2 opened at GBX 47.25 ($0.61) on Friday. New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 39.18 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 58 ($0.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 52.96.

Get New Century AIM VCT 2 alerts:

New Century AIM VCT 2 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. New Century AIM VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,904.76%.

About New Century AIM VCT 2

New Century AIM VCT 2 PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in unlisted companies and qualifying companies primarily quoted on AIM. It invests in United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.