Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Installed Building Products in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Installed Building Products’ current full-year earnings is $8.37 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Installed Building Products from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $111.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.78. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $74.69 and a 12 month high of $156.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.45.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 55.12%.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 291.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Installed Building Products

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total value of $5,980,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,747,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,666,630.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading

