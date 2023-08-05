Leanne Wood Buys 1,477 Shares of Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG) Stock

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Free Report) insider Leanne Wood acquired 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,020 ($25.93) per share, for a total transaction of £29,835.40 ($38,304.53).

Compass Group Price Performance

LON:CPG opened at GBX 1,996 ($25.63) on Friday. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,760 ($22.60) and a one year high of GBX 2,250 ($28.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,734.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,132.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,047.94.

Get Compass Group alerts:

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Compass Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,068.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Compass Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($26.96) to GBX 2,385 ($30.62) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,041.67 ($26.21).

(Get Free Report)

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.