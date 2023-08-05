Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Monday, July 31st. HC Wainwright analyst E. White anticipates that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nyxoah’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NYXH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Nyxoah from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nyxoah in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nyxoah from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.11 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.44. Nyxoah has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $10.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 1,270.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $8,177,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1,072.4% in the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 188,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 172,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

