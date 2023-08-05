Peter Ventress Acquires 20,316 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress purchased 20,316 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148,306.80 ($190,405.44).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance

LON:HWDN opened at GBX 739.80 ($9.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 675.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 754.20 ($9.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 999.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 2,837.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWDN. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.27) target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.17) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 780 ($10.01) to GBX 755 ($9.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 751.25 ($9.65).

(Get Free Report)

Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.