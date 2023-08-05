Peter Ventress Acquires 20,316 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Peter Ventress purchased 20,316 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 730 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £148,306.80 ($190,405.44).
Howden Joinery Group Stock Performance
LON:HWDN opened at GBX 739.80 ($9.50) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 675.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 472.20 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 754.20 ($9.68). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 999.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.91.
Howden Joinery Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 2,837.84%.
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc manufactures and distributes various kitchens, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Belgium. It offers worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
