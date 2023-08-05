Nextracker Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 8th (NASDAQ:NXT)

Nextracker’s (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, August 8th. Nextracker had issued 26,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $638,400,000 based on an initial share price of $24.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Nextracker from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Nextracker Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ NXT opened at $40.88 on Friday. Nextracker has a one year low of $28.24 and a one year high of $46.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextracker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker in the 2nd quarter valued at $745,000. Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 119.0% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 273,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Nextracker by 98.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 606,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,157,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Nextracker during the second quarter valued at $180,000.

About Nextracker

(Get Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.