Hesai Group’s Lock-Up Period To End on August 8th (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Hesai Group’s (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 8th. Hesai Group had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $190,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Hesai Group Price Performance

Hesai Group stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Hesai Group has a 1-year low of $7.35 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Get Hesai Group alerts:

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hesai Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.