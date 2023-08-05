AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Scheduled to Split on Thursday, August 17th

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) are scheduled to split on Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.55. AAON has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $283.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.92%.

AAON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in AAON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

