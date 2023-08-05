Scott Mac Meekin Acquires 11,500 Shares of Trifast plc (LON:TRI) Stock

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Free Report) insider Scott Mac Meekin bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £115 ($147.64).

Trifast Stock Down 2.3 %

TRI opened at GBX 87.50 ($1.12) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,375.00 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 79.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 75.79. Trifast plc has a twelve month low of GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 99 ($1.27). The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.02.

Trifast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Trifast’s previous dividend of $0.75. Trifast’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

Trifast Company Profile

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. It also offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

