Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Call Options (NYSEARCA:TBT)

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 25,544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 290% compared to the typical volume of 6,556 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $28,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter worth about $811,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,776,000.

TBT opened at $33.27 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

