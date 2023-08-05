Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.97. Inari Medical shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 299,257 shares traded.
The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.05.
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.
