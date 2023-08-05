Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $55.60, but opened at $59.97. Inari Medical shares last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 299,257 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.

Insider Transactions at Inari Medical

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,389,695.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.60 and a beta of 1.05.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

Further Reading

