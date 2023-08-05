Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLXGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $152.47, but opened at $161.95. Clorox shares last traded at $166.05, with a volume of 798,734 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 163.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 396.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clorox

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in Clorox by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Clorox by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in Clorox by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 156,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Clorox by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day moving average of $156.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

