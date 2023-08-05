Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $37.92, but opened at $40.13. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $43.09, with a volume of 28,787 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $48,615.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.70%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

