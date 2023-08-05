Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $202.89, but opened at $214.54. Albemarle shares last traded at $205.70, with a volume of 425,449 shares changing hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 48.51%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have weighed in on ALB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.05.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1,010.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after buying an additional 59,873 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,606,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day moving average is $224.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

