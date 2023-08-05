Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $125.00. The stock had previously closed at $106.11, but opened at $112.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $107.33, with a volume of 269,935 shares trading hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qorvo Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $115,536,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $101,478,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -628.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.