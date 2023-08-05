OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.65, but opened at $16.43. OPENLANE shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 118,676 shares trading hands.

The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.64 million. OPENLANE had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in OPENLANE by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 144.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

