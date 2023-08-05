Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.76, but opened at $13.77. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 1,308,361 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 95,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.