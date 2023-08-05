Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $118.50, but opened at $107.02. Forward Air shares last traded at $103.53, with a volume of 10,430 shares trading hands.

The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forward Air

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Forward Air from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Forward Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Forward Air from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Forward Air by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.13.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.