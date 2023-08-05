MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $1,164.81, but opened at $1,225.00. MercadoLibre shares last traded at $1,256.77, with a volume of 184,896 shares trading hands.

The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,530.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,545,000 after buying an additional 262,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 60.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after purchasing an additional 253,864 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 763.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 167,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,538,000 after buying an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 80.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,197,000 after purchasing an additional 124,625 shares in the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $65.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

