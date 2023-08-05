Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 33,895 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 42% compared to the average daily volume of 23,811 put options.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,579.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,466,477.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gena C. Lovett sold 19,700 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $147,947.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,579.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 471,599 shares of company stock worth $4,045,322. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after buying an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $6,180,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter valued at $3,591,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,887,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after purchasing an additional 533,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

QS opened at $8.02 on Friday. QuantumScape has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a current ratio of 22.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QS. Wolfe Research cut shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen lowered shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

